Alleged urine-tossing prisoner arrested in Easton
A Philadelphia man who is charged with throwing a cup of urine on a corrections officer in that city was arrested Tuesday in Easton , the Northampton County Sheriff's Department reports. Jose Degracia, 34, was entering the county's Criminal Administration Building at 105 S. Union St. to visit a probation officer on an unrelated incident when deputies from the sheriff's department's Criminal Warrants Division took him into custody, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
|Knifes collectors
|Oct '16
|Grit Sharpenson
|1
|What's with these lines? Ice cream
|Sep '16
|John M
|1
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Jun '16
|Known her forever
|21
|Sen. Casey calls for passage of water legislation (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC