U.S. Wheat Associates' Warning To Commerce: National Security Arguments Cut Both Way
U.S. WHEAT ASSOCIATES' WARNING TO COMMERCE: NATIONAL SECURITY ARGUMENTS CUT BOTH WAY Jun. 7, 2017 Source: U.S. Wheat Associates news release The Department of Commerce has released public comments, including comments submitted by U.S. Wheat Associates , related to its investigation into the national security implications of steel imports. USW believes that if the United States goes down a road to restricting steel imports, many countries may use the same national security pretense to restrict imports from U.S. wheat farmers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16)
|May 9
|leeroy
|2
|Dan Shapiro
|Mar '17
|Dan Shapiro
|1
|Mike loves me (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Moose
|8
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Joe and buster (Nov '15)
|Jun '16
|Cheesebydalb
|3
|Gym?? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|gymgirl
|1
|Katharine Palguta (Aug '14)
|Jan '16
|Becca024
|2
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC