U.S. Wheat Associates' Warning To Commerce: National Security Arguments Cut Both Way

U.S. WHEAT ASSOCIATES' WARNING TO COMMERCE: NATIONAL SECURITY ARGUMENTS CUT BOTH WAY Jun. 7, 2017 Source: U.S. Wheat Associates news release The Department of Commerce has released public comments, including comments submitted by U.S. Wheat Associates , related to its investigation into the national security implications of steel imports. USW believes that if the United States goes down a road to restricting steel imports, many countries may use the same national security pretense to restrict imports from U.S. wheat farmers.

