SAT-7 PARS Doubles its Potential Audi...

SAT-7 PARS Doubles its Potential Audience as it Launches on New Satellite

Tuesday Jun 6

Contact: Ty Mays , 770-256-8710 EASTON, Md., June 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Persian Christian TV-channel SAT-7 PARS is now live on Yahsat, which is one of the most viewed satellite platforms in Iran. Yahsat has attracted an estimated 10 million viewing households in the country.

