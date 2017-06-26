Former federal tax judge, husband sen...

Former federal tax judge, husband sentenced for tax fraud Friday, June 23

A former U.S. tax court judge is sentenced to more than two years in prison for a tax fraud conspiracy with her husband. Diane Kroupa, 61, is sentenced to 34 months in prison Thursday for tax fraud.

