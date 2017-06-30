Dumpster Set on Fire Outside Easton
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a dumpster fire that occurred at an ALDI supermarket on Ocean Gateway in Easton. Officials said no one was injured during the fire, but it did cause an estimated $1,000 worth of damages.
