Dumpster Set on Fire Outside Easton

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a dumpster fire that occurred at an ALDI supermarket on Ocean Gateway in Easton. Officials said no one was injured during the fire, but it did cause an estimated $1,000 worth of damages.

