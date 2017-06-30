A teen boat building program in Easto...

A teen boat building program in Easton finally launches their first boat

Friday Jun 23 Read more: WMDT

EASTON, Md. - Back in March, 47 ABC covered a set of teens in Easton participating in an after school program, which lets them be a part of a hands on experience On Friday, June 23, 2017, they were finally able to see all their hard work pay off after five months.

