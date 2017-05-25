The car break-ins, which took place a...

The car break-ins, which took place across many cities, date back to April 2017

EASTON, Md.- Officers from the Easton Police Department have arrested and charged two people who have been connected to stealing from unlocked cars in 13 different communities on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Police were dispatched near Elizabeth Street after a report that someone was looking inside parked cars around 1:45 a.m. on May 12. As officers approached the area, Justin M. Harding , 20, of Secretary, Md., was seen looking inside of cars near Lomax Street and Parris Lane, according to police.

