Sound of Music, Candle Light Cove Vol...

Sound of Music, Candle Light Cove Volunteer Hits a High Note

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

EASTON, Md. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Residents and staff members at Candle Light Cove have their own musical hit maker at the senior living community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Shapiro Mar '17 Dan Shapiro 1
Mike loves me (Apr '11) Nov '16 Moose 8
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16) Jul '16 Five 1
Joe and buster (Nov '15) Jun '16 Cheesebydalb 3
Gym?? (Feb '16) Feb '16 gymgirl 1
Katharine Palguta (Aug '14) Jan '16 Becca024 2
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Easton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC