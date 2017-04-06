Easton Golf, LLC v. Chetan Mehta

Easton Golf, LLC v. Chetan Mehta

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Daily Record

Real property -- Refusal to transfer title -- Injunctive relief This is an interlocutory appeal of the Circuit Court for Talbot County's denial of an emergency motion for injunctive relief filed by Easton Golf, LLC , appellant. Chetan Mehta , appellee, placed the highest bid at an auction of a golf course owned by Easton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Shapiro Mar 18 Dan Shapiro 1
Mike loves me (Apr '11) Nov '16 Moose 8
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16) Jul '16 Five 1
Joe and buster (Nov '15) Jun '16 Cheesebydalb 3
Gym?? (Feb '16) Feb '16 gymgirl 1
Katharine Palguta (Aug '14) Jan '16 Becca024 2
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Easton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC