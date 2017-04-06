Easton Golf, LLC v. Chetan Mehta
Real property -- Refusal to transfer title -- Injunctive relief This is an interlocutory appeal of the Circuit Court for Talbot County's denial of an emergency motion for injunctive relief filed by Easton Golf, LLC , appellant. Chetan Mehta , appellee, placed the highest bid at an auction of a golf course owned by Easton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Shapiro
|Mar 18
|Dan Shapiro
|1
|Mike loves me (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Moose
|8
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Five
|1
|Joe and buster (Nov '15)
|Jun '16
|Cheesebydalb
|3
|Gym?? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|gymgirl
|1
|Katharine Palguta (Aug '14)
|Jan '16
|Becca024
|2
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC