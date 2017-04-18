Pedestrian hit by car in Easton flown...

Pedestrian hit by car in Easton flown to Shock Trauma

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WMDT

Officers responded to Ocean Gateway and Dutchman's Lane where they found a 2009 Nissan Altima stopped in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 and an unidentified white male lying on the roadway. Police say that their initial investigation suggests that the 33-year-old woman driving the Nissan was slowing down for a red light when the victim allegedly stepped out into the roadway in front of her.

