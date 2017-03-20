Family law seminar set for Tuesday

Family law seminar set for Tuesday

A free, informational seminar titled ""Family Law for the People: Understanding the Law and Court Process," is scheduled for Tuesday and April 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Futures for Families Center, 29466 Pintail Drive, Suite 10, in Easton. The seminar is for individuals interested in learning about common family law issues and court ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

