Child treated for burns after reportedly placing aerosol cans inside wood stove
A 5-year-old boy in Caroline County was hospitalized for burn injuries Monday evening after reportedly placing multiple aerosol cans inside a wood-burning stove, officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. Officials say the incident happened at a home on Westview Drive in Preston at around 5:30 PM.
Read more at WMDT.
