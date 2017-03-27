Child treated for burns after reporte...

Child treated for burns after reportedly placing aerosol cans inside wood stove

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WMDT

A 5-year-old boy in Caroline County was hospitalized for burn injuries Monday evening after reportedly placing multiple aerosol cans inside a wood-burning stove, officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. Officials say the incident happened at a home on Westview Drive in Preston at around 5:30 PM.

