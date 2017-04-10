All about the view: Newest Downtown a...

All about the view: Newest Downtown apartments set to open in Easton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: NJ.com

From the outside, the five-story property at 16 Centre Square is still the confounding mid-century conversion that took a unique curved-front Downtown Easton building and devolved it to a tan-brick generic rectangle. One 6 Flats is scheduled is be completed April 10 and, even in its still-under-construction guise, half of the 28 apartments are under lease, said Garrett Benner, who, with his brother, Brandon, is heading up the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Shapiro Mar 18 Dan Shapiro 1
Mike loves me (Apr '11) Nov '16 Moose 8
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16) Jul '16 Five 1
Joe and buster (Nov '15) Jun '16 Cheesebydalb 3
Gym?? (Feb '16) Feb '16 gymgirl 1
Katharine Palguta (Aug '14) Jan '16 Becca024 2
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Easton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC