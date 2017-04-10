All about the view: Newest Downtown apartments set to open in Easton

From the outside, the five-story property at 16 Centre Square is still the confounding mid-century conversion that took a unique curved-front Downtown Easton building and devolved it to a tan-brick generic rectangle. One 6 Flats is scheduled is be completed April 10 and, even in its still-under-construction guise, half of the 28 apartments are under lease, said Garrett Benner, who, with his brother, Brandon, is heading up the project.

