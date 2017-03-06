Trump Protesters Interrupt Meeting An...

Trump Protesters Interrupt Meeting And Ask Hogan To Respond

Wednesday Feb 22

Activists opposed to President Donald Trump interrupted a public meeting Wednesday and called on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take a stand against his policies. Three women interrupted the Board of Public Works meeting to ask why the Republican governor wasn't speaking out against Trump.

