Trump Protesters Interrupt Meeting And Ask Hogan To Respond
Activists opposed to President Donald Trump interrupted a public meeting Wednesday and called on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take a stand against his policies. Three women interrupted the Board of Public Works meeting to ask why the Republican governor wasn't speaking out against Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike loves me (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Moose
|8
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Five
|1
|Joe and buster (Nov '15)
|Jun '16
|Cheesebydalb
|3
|Gym?? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|gymgirl
|1
|Katharine Palguta (Aug '14)
|Jan '16
|Becca024
|2
|No respect taught in the home ,makes criminals ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC