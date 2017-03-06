New State Director Named in Maryland
Prior to being appointed to the position, Rose worked for the past three years as the school safety security specialist for Talbot County Public Schools in Easton, Maryland. Rose has assisted in various aspects of transportation operations, including routing, field trip management, and bus discipline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike loves me (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Moose
|8
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Five
|1
|Joe and buster (Nov '15)
|Jun '16
|Cheesebydalb
|3
|Gym?? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|gymgirl
|1
|Katharine Palguta (Aug '14)
|Jan '16
|Becca024
|2
|No respect taught in the home ,makes criminals ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC