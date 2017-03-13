Easton Woman Arrested for Allegedly T...

Easton Woman Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Food at Car, Resisting Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A 21-year-old Easton woman faces multiple charges after a dispute that allegedly involved throwing food and a confrontation in a Wal-Mart parking lot. Police say on Friday, two cars had just entered Easton on Route 331 from Caroline County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike loves me (Apr '11) Nov '16 Moose 8
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16) Jul '16 Five 1
Joe and buster (Nov '15) Jun '16 Cheesebydalb 3
Gym?? (Feb '16) Feb '16 gymgirl 1
Katharine Palguta (Aug '14) Jan '16 Becca024 2
No respect taught in the home ,makes criminals ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Frank 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Easton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC