Academy Art Museum welcomes Benjamin Simons as new Director
The Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD, recently welcomed Benjamin T. Simons of Washington, DC as its new Director. Previously he worked for the Smithsonian American Art Museum/Renwick Gallery in Washington, DC, and was Chief Curator of the Nantucket Historical Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike loves me (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Moose
|8
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Five
|1
|Joe and buster (Nov '15)
|Jun '16
|Cheesebydalb
|3
|Gym?? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|gymgirl
|1
|Katharine Palguta (Aug '14)
|Jan '16
|Becca024
|2
|No respect taught in the home ,makes criminals ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC