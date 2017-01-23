Fire Investigators Working to Identif...

Fire Investigators Working to Identify Arson Suspect in Easton

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

TALBOT COUNTY , Md.- Deputy State Fire Marshals are working to identity a suspect in connection to an arson investigation at an Easton gas station. According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the fire began outside of the building in a trash can and spread into the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike loves me (Apr '11) Nov '16 Moose 8
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Home Services.. Preston (Jul '16) Jul '16 Five 1
Joe and buster (Nov '15) Jun '16 Cheesebydalb 3
Gym?? (Feb '16) Feb '16 gymgirl 1
Katharine Palguta (Aug '14) Jan '16 Becca024 2
No respect taught in the home ,makes criminals ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Frank 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Easton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,194,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC