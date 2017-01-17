Easton Man Sentenced to 28 Years for ...

Easton Man Sentenced to 28 Years for Child Porn

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III sentenced Patrick Shawn Sutphin, age 44, formerly of Easton, Maryland, today to 345 months in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, after Sutphin pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography. Judge Russell also ordered that upon his release from prison Sutphin must register as a sex offender in the place where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act .

