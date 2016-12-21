Talbot County Teen Charged With Armed...

Talbot County Teen Charged With Armed Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

According to Easton Police, officers were dispatched Friday around 1:18 p.m. to a Sunoco in Easton for a reported robbery in progress. By the time they got there, they said a man later identified as 19-year-old Rahkeem Beck of Trappe was speeding off on a dirt bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike loves me (Apr '11) Nov 25 Moose 8
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Home Services.. Preston Jul '16 Five 1
Joe and buster (Nov '15) Jun '16 Cheesebydalb 3
Gym?? (Feb '16) Feb '16 gymgirl 1
Katharine Palguta (Aug '14) Jan '16 Becca024 2
No respect taught in the home ,makes criminals ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Frank 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Easton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,095

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC