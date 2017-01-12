Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) Downgrad...

Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike loves me (Apr '11) Nov '16 Moose 8
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Home Services.. Preston Jul '16 Five 1
Joe and buster (Nov '15) Jun '16 Cheesebydalb 3
Gym?? (Feb '16) Feb '16 gymgirl 1
Katharine Palguta (Aug '14) Jan '16 Becca024 2
No respect taught in the home ,makes criminals ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Frank 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Easton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC