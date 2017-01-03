Fire at Foreclosed Easton Home Under ...

Fire at Foreclosed Easton Home Under Investigation

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out Friday just after 1:30 p.m. at a two-story home in the 9,000-block of Honeysuckle Drive in Easton. Fire officials said the fire started in a basement closet but have not said what caused it.

