Fire at Foreclosed Easton Home Under Investigation
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out Friday just after 1:30 p.m. at a two-story home in the 9,000-block of Honeysuckle Drive in Easton. Fire officials said the fire started in a basement closet but have not said what caused it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike loves me (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Moose
|8
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Home Services.. Preston
|Jul '16
|Five
|1
|Joe and buster (Nov '15)
|Jun '16
|Cheesebydalb
|3
|Gym?? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|gymgirl
|1
|Katharine Palguta (Aug '14)
|Jan '16
|Becca024
|2
|No respect taught in the home ,makes criminals ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC