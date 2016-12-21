Cape Henlopen High School to Offer Co...

Cape Henlopen High School to Offer Contraceptives and HIV Testing

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The wellness center--operated in partnership with Beebe Healthcare and Delaware Division of Public Health--currently offers services including sports physicals, immunizations and STI & pregnancy tests. It will now also offer HIV testing and contraceptives including condoms, oral contraceptives, birth control implants and the Depo-Provera shot.

