Cape Henlopen High School to Offer Contraceptives and HIV Testing
The wellness center--operated in partnership with Beebe Healthcare and Delaware Division of Public Health--currently offers services including sports physicals, immunizations and STI & pregnancy tests. It will now also offer HIV testing and contraceptives including condoms, oral contraceptives, birth control implants and the Depo-Provera shot.
