Allan Dortez Jones, Photo: Caroline County Sheriff's Office

DENTON , Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a man who ran over a deputy's foot while fleeing a traffic stop. According to the Sheriff's Office, 39 year-old Allan Dortez Jones was arrested by US Marshalls, along with Maryland State Police and detectives from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at a home in Easton early Thursday afternoon.

