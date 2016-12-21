Woman arrested on theft and burglary charges in Easton

According to Easton Police, detectives arrested 31-year-old Amber Wilkens of Easton, and charged her with first, second and fourth degree burglary, theft between $1,000-$10,000 and a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia. Wilkens was reportedly taken before a Talbot County District Court Commissioner where she was held on no bond.

