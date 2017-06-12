Wisconsin Oven expands in East Troy
Wisconsin Oven and its parent company, Thermal Product Solutions, announced Wednesday the purchase of a new facility on its East Troy campus and 80 to 90 new full-time jobs expected with the expansion. The 136,000-square-foot vacant building sits at 2061 Young St., which is "right in the middle of our campus," said Greg Jennings, Thermal Product Solutions chief financial officer.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
