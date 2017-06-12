Wisconsin Oven expands in East Troy

Wisconsin Oven expands in East Troy

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Wisconsin Oven and its parent company, Thermal Product Solutions, announced Wednesday the purchase of a new facility on its East Troy campus and 80 to 90 new full-time jobs expected with the expansion. The 136,000-square-foot vacant building sits at 2061 Young St., which is "right in the middle of our campus," said Greg Jennings, Thermal Product Solutions chief financial officer.

