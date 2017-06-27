Town police say naloxone saved a life

Town police say naloxone saved a life

Thirteen hours after the Town of East Troy Police Department received its first supply of Narcan, the medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose saved a man's life. The department's nasal naloxone program is new.

