The Lounge at Boulder Theater to Screen Downhill from Here, Alpine Valley

Join us on Tuesday, June 13th for the start of our weekly series Tuesday Blues: Grateful Dead Nights at The Lounge with a screening of "Downhill From Here, Alpine Valley." About Downhill From Here: This title includes a composite of two performances -- July 17 and 19, 1989, at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, WI -- and is available on both the VHS and DVD home video formats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.