Sauk County Sheriff's Office investigating a Semi vs Motorcycle crash
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Semi VS Motorcycle Crash that happened around 3:00 pm Tuesday afternoon. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say two people riding a motorcycle were hit by a semi truck at the intersection of US 12 and Mine Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16)
|Jun 6
|THE MILWAUKEE ROAD
|2
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|guy smiley
|6
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC