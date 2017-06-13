Sauk County Sheriff's Office investig...

Sauk County Sheriff's Office investigating a Semi vs Motorcycle crash

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Semi VS Motorcycle Crash that happened around 3:00 pm Tuesday afternoon. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say two people riding a motorcycle were hit by a semi truck at the intersection of US 12 and Mine Road.

