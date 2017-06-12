Man seriously injured in Stewart Coun...

Man seriously injured in Stewart County Park cliff jumping accident

Authorities say a East Troy man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a cliff jumping accident at Stewart County Park. The Dane County Sheriff's Office say the 20-year-old was injured Sunday when he hit his head on a rock while jumping from a cliff into the water.

