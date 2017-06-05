East Troy man accused of 4th OWI

East Troy man accused of 4th OWI

Lake Geneva police say Bruce A. Dixon, 50, of 2568 Honey Creek Circle, No. 332, East Troy, drove while intoxicated at 3:31 a.m. May 23 at 896 Wells St., Lake Geneva, according to a criminal complaint.

