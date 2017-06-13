Contaminated food caused norovirus ou...

Contaminated food caused norovirus outbreak in Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WKOW-TV

Heath officials have determined the source of a norovirus that sickened dozens of people attending a festival at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds last month. Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokeswoman Jennifer Miller tells the Leader-Telegram the gastroenteritis outbreak at the Special Kids Day event was caused by contaminated food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16) Jun 6 THE MILWAUKEE ROAD 2
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar '17 Help 77
News Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07) Jan '17 guy smiley 6
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Lice in the schools (Nov '16) Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Just saying 2
See all East Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Troy Forum Now

East Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

East Troy, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC