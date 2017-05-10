We Energies warning about bill-paying scam
We Energies is alerting customers to a telephone scam in which callers are threatening to disconnect electrical power if immediate payment is not received. "Starting on Tuesday, we started getting an increase in reports from our customers of these criminals, really, who called up their business threatening to disconnect their power if they didn't immediately give them a payment from a pre-paid debit card or a greendot card," Amy Jahns, a We Energies media relations specialist, said.
