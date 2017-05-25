In conversation with a legendary perf...

In conversation with a legendary performer: Stevie Ray Vaughan

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Georgia Straight

In my 35 years of interviewing musicians for the Georgia Straight , the guy I was probably most thrilled about talking to was blues-rocker Stevie Ray Vaughan. Man, when his debut album, Texas Flood , came out back in '83 it just blew me away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar '17 Help 77
News Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07) Jan '17 guy smiley 6
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Lice in the schools (Nov '16) Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Milwaukee Road 1
Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Big Dick 2
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all East Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Troy Forum Now

East Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

East Troy, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC