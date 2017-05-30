Erik Buell Racing Motorcycles Factory...

Erik Buell Racing Motorcycles Factory Liquidation

Wednesday May 24

This time it looks like Buell is really done for good. Erik Buell Racing Motorcycles factory liquidation starts June 7th and everything is up for sale, ... really, EVERYTHING! Lots of machines and tooling, production equipment, historical artifacts, racing motorcycles, the whole thing.

