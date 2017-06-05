EBR Motorcycle Factory To Be Liquidat...

EBR Motorcycle Factory To Be Liquidated Beginning June 7

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Roadracing World

EBR Motorcycles of East Troy, WI, one of the largest American manufacturers of superbike motorcycles, has not secured a new investor and intends to consolidate its long-term parts for dealer and warranty support. Liquid Asset Partners, of Grand Rapids, MI will hold a piecemeal liquidation sale and live auction at EBR's state-of-the-art factory for all remaining assets.

