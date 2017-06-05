EBR Motorcycle Factory To Be Liquidated Beginning June 7
EBR Motorcycles of East Troy, WI, one of the largest American manufacturers of superbike motorcycles, has not secured a new investor and intends to consolidate its long-term parts for dealer and warranty support. Liquid Asset Partners, of Grand Rapids, MI will hold a piecemeal liquidation sale and live auction at EBR's state-of-the-art factory for all remaining assets.
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16)
|Tue
|THE MILWAUKEE ROAD
|2
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|guy smiley
|6
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just saying
|2
