Complaint: Man says he'll shoot genitals
A former East Troy man argued with his wife about sex, threatened to shoot off his own penis, went into another room and fired four shots, according to a criminal complaint. "If I'm not using it, I might as well shoot it off," Robert C. Ahorner, 57, formerly of N7270 Highway 120, East Troy, told his wife during the argument, according to the complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
