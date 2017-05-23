Town of East Troy police join state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
The Wisconsin task force began in spring 1999, according to a department news release. The task force includes state Department of Justice personnel and 252 police and sheriff's departments from around the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|guy smiley
|6
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Milwaukee Road
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC