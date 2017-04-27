Southern Door Receives $25000 Fab Lab Grant
A "fab lab" is a high technology workshop equipped with computed-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers, and plasma cutters. "Kids are better prepared for college and they're better prepared for careers", said Kleefisch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|guy smiley
|6
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Milwaukee Road
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC