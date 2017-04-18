Patrick Hudec, With History of Failed...

Patrick Hudec, With History of Failed Communication With Clients, Faces 60-Day Suspension

Summary : Wisconsin attorney Patrick Hudec could be suspended for 60-days for misconduct related to two recent matters and a history of similar misconduct. East Troy, Wisconsin attorney Patrick J. Hudec is facing a 60-day suspension for alleged misconduct.

