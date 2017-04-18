Patrick Hudec, With History of Failed Communication With Clients, Faces 60-Day Suspension
Summary : Wisconsin attorney Patrick Hudec could be suspended for 60-days for misconduct related to two recent matters and a history of similar misconduct. East Troy, Wisconsin attorney Patrick J. Hudec is facing a 60-day suspension for alleged misconduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|guy smiley
|6
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Milwaukee Road
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC