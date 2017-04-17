Humber port entrepreneur steps down from helm of RMS Group
AFTER nearly two decades at the helm of ports operator RMS Group, shipping entrepreneur Peter Aarosin has sold back his shareholding and stepped down. The Danish national, who arrived in the region nearly 40 years ago, is to "focus on other interests in logistics around the UK and Denmark," including Stallingborough's expanding logistics business East Trans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Grimsby.
Add your comments below
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|guy smiley
|6
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Milwaukee Road
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC