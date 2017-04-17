Humber port entrepreneur steps down f...

Humber port entrepreneur steps down from helm of RMS Group

AFTER nearly two decades at the helm of ports operator RMS Group, shipping entrepreneur Peter Aarosin has sold back his shareholding and stepped down. The Danish national, who arrived in the region nearly 40 years ago, is to "focus on other interests in logistics around the UK and Denmark," including Stallingborough's expanding logistics business East Trans.

