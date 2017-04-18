For the Kids: A weekend full of bunni...

For the Kids: A weekend full of bunnies and egg hunts for kids

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Kenosha News

The Easter Bunny Train is offering six departures at the East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., on Saturday . Departure times are 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Face painting and coloring is available before the trip.

