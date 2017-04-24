East Troy man pleads guilty to filing...

East Troy man pleads guilty to filing false tax returns, will pay $457,269 in back taxes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

An East Troy man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to filing false tax returns and will pay $457,269 in back taxes as part of restitution, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Gerald W. Niegelsen, 73, pleaded guilty to making a false statement on the Internal Revenue Service Form 1040, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar '17 Help 77
News Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07) Jan '17 guy smiley 6
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Milwaukee Road 1
Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Big Dick 2
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all East Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Troy Forum Now

East Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

East Troy, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC