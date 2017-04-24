East Troy man pleads guilty to filing false tax returns, will pay $457,269 in back taxes
An East Troy man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to filing false tax returns and will pay $457,269 in back taxes as part of restitution, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Gerald W. Niegelsen, 73, pleaded guilty to making a false statement on the Internal Revenue Service Form 1040, according to the release.
