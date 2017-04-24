Cardinals burst past East Troy

Cardinals burst past East Troy

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Independent Register

The Cardinals used an offensive explosion en route to an 11-3 Rock Valley crossover victory over East Troy. The Cardinals came out sizzling, scoring four runs in the top of the first.

