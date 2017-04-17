Photos: Alpine Valley through the years
Live Nation, owner of Alpine Valley Music Theatre near East Troy, announced the historic venue will not hold any concerts in 2017. Many performers who had played Alpine Valley in the past had other gigs in Chicago this summer or weren't planning to hit the road.
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|guy smiley
|6
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Drunken Bottoni's (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Milwaukee Road
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
