Photos: Alpine Valley through the years

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Live Nation, owner of Alpine Valley Music Theatre near East Troy, announced the historic venue will not hold any concerts in 2017. Many performers who had played Alpine Valley in the past had other gigs in Chicago this summer or weren't planning to hit the road.

