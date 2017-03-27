MCTS boards the early bus to April Fools' with round trip service to Japan
Today, March 27, the Milwaukee County Transit System has gotten an early start on April Fool's, posting an article on its web site with the headline, "Milwaukee County Transit Announces New Round Trip Service to Japan." The Milwaukee County Transit System announced today new, non-stop daily service to Japan.
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar 17
|Help
|77
|Boyfriend Found Guilty in Gail Masset Murder (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|guy smiley
|6
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Drunken Bottoni's
|Oct '16
|The Milwaukee Road
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
