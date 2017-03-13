Alpine Valley won't host any concerts this year
Turns out the prominent "That's All Folks! See you in 2017" graphic on the Alpine Valley website is only half right. According to MyWalworthCounty.com , Live Nation says that Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy will not host concerts this season, due to a paucity of available artists.
