Alpine Valley won't host any concerts this year

5 hrs ago

Turns out the prominent "That's All Folks! See you in 2017" graphic on the Alpine Valley website is only half right. According to MyWalworthCounty.com , Live Nation says that Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy will not host concerts this season, due to a paucity of available artists.

