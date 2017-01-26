Public Record for Jan. 19, 2017

Public Record for Jan. 19, 2017

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

HUNTER J. SPANTON , 18, of Beloit, at 8:35 p.m. Monday at 332 S. Pearl St., Janesville, on suspicion of possession of schedule I and II narcotics and synthetic cannabinoids. --16-YEAR-OLD BOY , at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday at 3125 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, on suspicion of having a knife in a vehicle that was on school grounds at Parker High School.

