Police: Two in custody after one found dead Monday in East Troy
Two people are in custody at the Walworth County Jail after a report of gunshots and one person was found dead Monday afternoon in the village of East Troy, according to an East Troy Police Department news release. The incident was reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday at 2090 Emery Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Vengence NOT Revenge
|75
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Drunken Bottoni's
|Oct '16
|The Milwaukee Road
|1
|Mikey Tietz?
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum
|Aug '16
|Guest
|1
|Do you approve of Robin Vos as State Assembly M... (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|JOHN
|2
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC