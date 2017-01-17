One dead in East Troy, two in custody

One dead in East Troy, two in custody

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Two people are in custody at the Walworth County Jail after a report of gunshots and one person was found dead Monday afternoon in East Troy, according to a Village of East Troy Police Department news release. The incident was reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday at 2090 Emery Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS internet outage 21 hr lurker 1
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Vengence NOT Revenge 75
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Drunken Bottoni's Oct '16 The Milwaukee Road 1
Mikey Tietz? Sep '16 Big Dick 2
Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum Aug '16 Guest 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all East Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Troy Forum Now

East Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

East Troy, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,771 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC